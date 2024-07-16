TD Cowen Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

Broadcom Trading Down 89.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

