Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

