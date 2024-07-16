TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.55.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE FTI opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

