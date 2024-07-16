Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.