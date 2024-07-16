Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Teleflex stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.49. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,506. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

