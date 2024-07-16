Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 314.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

