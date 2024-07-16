Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
TENX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $61.20.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
