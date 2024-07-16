TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0174

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $96.82 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,797,707 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,819,607 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

