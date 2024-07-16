Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.55 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

