Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $274.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $264.74 and last traded at $263.80. Approximately 42,831,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 99,625,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.23.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

