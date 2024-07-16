Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $1.05-1.25 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.62.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

