Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 419 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About American States Water



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

