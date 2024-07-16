Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 482 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $12,773,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $598,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

