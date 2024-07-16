Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 688 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Envestnet worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,336,000.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

