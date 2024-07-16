Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

