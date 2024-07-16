Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

