Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.