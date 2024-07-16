Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Adient worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Adient alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.