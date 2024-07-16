Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of MGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

