Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.