The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton Sells 3,099 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

ENSG stock opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.