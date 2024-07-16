The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,845 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 6,310 call options.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

