The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 725.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.8 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

