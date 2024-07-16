The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $105.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

