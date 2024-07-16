The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

