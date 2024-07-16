The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

