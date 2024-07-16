The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.