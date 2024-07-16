Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Up 3.4%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Thermwood Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Thermwood Company Profile

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

