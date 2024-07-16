Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Up 3.4%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Thermwood Stock Up 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.
Thermwood Company Profile
Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermwood
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.