TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ:TLGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 5,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

