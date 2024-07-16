Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Survey

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 8.40 $2.51 billion $2.68 41.74 Broadcom $42.62 billion 1.87 $14.08 billion $23.25 7.37

Profitability

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Electron. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 19.81% 21.79% 15.44% Broadcom 24.10% 35.82% 13.41%

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $21.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Tokyo Electron pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadcom has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Electron and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Broadcom 0 2 26 0 2.93

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $170.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Broadcom beats Tokyo Electron on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

