TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.61 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

