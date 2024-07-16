Traders Purchase High Volume of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 13,779 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000.

Shares of BITX opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

