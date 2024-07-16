Truist Financial Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $32.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. 28,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,521. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.