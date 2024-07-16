Truist Financial Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $42.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PCH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 17,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,982. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

