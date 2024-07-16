TRX Gold’s (TRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.61% from the stock’s current price.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

