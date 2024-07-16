Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.55 and last traded at $91.55. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

