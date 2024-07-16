Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $450.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $394.44 and last traded at $396.33. 48,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 800,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.94.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 574.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average of $455.91. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

