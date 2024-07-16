United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPS opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

