UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $515.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

