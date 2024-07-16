Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 7.9%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 294,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Valens Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valens
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.