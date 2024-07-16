Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.