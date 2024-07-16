Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on VECO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.