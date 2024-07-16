Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.
VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.
