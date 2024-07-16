Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $22.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

