Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Verge has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.80 million and $3.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00595984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00112275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00251050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00068275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

