Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,136.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

