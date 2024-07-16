Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

