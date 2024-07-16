VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.29 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

