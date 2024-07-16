VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VICI Properties Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of VICI opened at $30.29 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VICI Properties
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.