Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

