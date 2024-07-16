Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRDN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

VRDN stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.