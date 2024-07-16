Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54. 15,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 42,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visionary in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Visionary Trading Up 3.3 %

About Visionary

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

