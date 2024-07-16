VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIZIO

Insider Activity at VIZIO

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.